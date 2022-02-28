KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads this week, weather permitting, as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas main in northeast Killeen.

This full project is scheduled to be completed around the end of March. The scheduled closures are in effect until March 5, and are:

Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive

Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive

Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive

Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court

Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court

Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive

Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive

Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive

Repairs are being made to the streets in these areas. Personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.

The contractor will have traffic guided around the work sites. Travelers should anticipate delays, and are asked to use caution and to obey traffic control devices.

If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172, or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.

Source: City of Killeen