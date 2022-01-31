Lane closures are a part of an ongoing project

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads this week, weather permitting, as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen.

These scheduled closures are from January 31 through February 4:

U.S. Grant Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive

Robert E. Lee Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive

Nimitz Drive, from Lake Road to Shoemaker Drive

Eisenhower Drive, from Willowbend Drive to General Drive

Ruiz Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive

Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive

Shoemaker Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Sherman Drive

Kirk Avenue, from Willow Bend Drive to Sierra Drive

Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive

Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive

Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive

Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive

Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive

Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court

Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court

Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive

Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive

Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive

Repairs are being made to the streets in these areas, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.

The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Travelers should anticipate delays, and are asked to use caution and to obey traffic control devices.

This full project is scheduled to be completed around the middle of February.

If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172, or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.

Source: City of Killeen