Online meeting leads to robbery, police cautioning residents

WACO, Texas – An online transaction made on social media leads to an in-person robbery.

The suspect – identified as Jodikus Dwayne Rhodes – was purchasing an item from someone, which was being sold on a social media platform. When the victim met with Rhodes, he robbed the victim of the item for sale – as well as other items from the victim.

The call came in on August 20, 2021, near the 6000 Block of Waco Drive. The transaction was made through Instagram. No use of force occurred with this robbery.

The Waco Police Department is seeing a trend in robbery cases dealing with online transactions made on social media platforms – mainly Facebook Marketplace.

Rhodes is charged with Aggravated Robbery, and is currently in the McLennan County Jail. His bond is set at $30,000.

The department is sharing a few tips when selling or buying items from someone online.

Remember to exchange these items in busy and well lit areas. The Police Department is a great place to meet those online to complete the transaction.

Don’t meet someone at night or at places you’re unfamiliar with.

If you meet at a business, make sure you’re in view of a camera so the exchange is being recorded if something were to happen.

Source: Waco Police Department