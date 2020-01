Reports are spreading online about the Carolina Panthers offering the head coaching job to Baylor Bears Head Coach Matt Rhule.

The #Panthers had a top two of Josh McDaniels and Matt Rhule. Owner David Tepper spent yesterday in Waco with Rhule and his family, and he heard enough. Rather than risk Rhule getting on the plane, he made a deal. Rhule is now Carolina’s coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Sources: Baylor coach Matt Rhule finalizing a deal to become next coach of the Carolina Panthers. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

Coach Rhule has reportedly already met with the Cleveland Browns and turned them down. He was expected to meet with the New York Giants on Tuesday.

So far there has been no official word from the Carolina Panthers about Rhule or the position.

We will update this report as more information becomes available.