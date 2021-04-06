Online STAAR testing runs into problems on first day

Messages from teachers and superintendents started coming in Tuesday morning saying children were sitting in classrooms waiting for state testing problems to be fixed. Today is the first day for STAAR end-of-course assessments.

Midway ISD sent an email to parents Tuesday letting them know that STAAR testing systems crashed this morning due to network overloads.

That means a rescheduling of today’s testing to April 13th, but that may change as more information is released by the Texas Education Agency.

FOX44 News reached out to Waco ISD, which confirmed the online problem. The Waco school district does have some students who are taking the test in person, so that part of the STAAR assessments is continuing.

A high school teacher from Austin said, “The portal kids use to access the test crashed. It’s a statewide outage. Kids are just sitting in rooms waiting for TEA to provide instruction to districts.”

The TEA said in an email to superintendents that its vendor, Education Testing Service, is “currently investigating the reports” of technical difficulties with the testing platform. The TEA said if students haven’t been able to access the test for more than 10 minutes, they can take a break.

“TEA will constantly monitor the issue,” the email said. “Should the issue persist, TEA will make a determination whether to stop online testing for the day.”