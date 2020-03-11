Open houses scheduled to discuss Temple By Design Comprehensive Plan

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple will be holding two interactive open houses next week for residents to provide feedback on the draft Comprehensive Plan and share in the future vision of the city.

The open houses will be taking place:

• Tuesday, March 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sammons Community Center (2220 W Avenue D)

• Wednesday, March 18 from 5:30 p.m.to 7:30 p.m at Wilson Park Recreation Center (2205 Curtis B Elliott Drive)

The Temple Comprehensive Plan is a long-range planning document guiding the growth of the city over time. It serves as a blueprint for future development and redevelopment based on a community-established vision for Temple. The comprehensive plan will seek answers to questions such as: “What do we want the future of Temple to look like?” and “What do we need to do to get there?”

For more information, you can visit templebydesign.com.

Source: City of Temple