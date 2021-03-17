Opening a new business during COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas – Local business owners hope to boost tourism in Temple.

Despite the pandemic and winter storm, Tour Temple were able to open their doors to the public.

“We were stalled a bit because of the pandemic last year. We were really moving forward to starting this store company, but when we saw what was happening we decided we wanted to wait to let things settle down,” says business owner Dan Elder.

Besides the pandemic, the winter storm also put a delay to Tour Temple’s opening.

“There’s a sense of relief today, but we still haven’t finished all of those hurdles. We haven’t fully navigated all of them,” says Elder.

Business owner Dan Elder says he wants to help out the community by highlighting other local businesses.

“One of our modules is to partner with other small businesses. We’re really trying to source local. We’re dealing with Temple, Belton, and the surrounding areas here in this part of the county,” says Elder.

Dan says that when opening a business during a pandemic, he thinks there might be some challenges in the future.

“I do see that the pandemic will still affect our business for a while. We do have a 14-seat passenger shuttle bus, and to ask customers to get in an enclosed vehicle, though we’re monitoring COVID restrictions, though the state did lift some guidelines, we still encourage mask wear and sanitation,” says Elder.

Dan says to keep everyone safe, they will be offering people face masks, doing temperature checks before they get on the tour bus, and also handing out hand sanitizer.

“Adults want to get out. We’ve been cooped up too long. So we’re looking forward to opportunities that may allow those who still have concerns or they’re not fully protected, they haven’t received vaccines yet, or they choose not to get a vaccine. We want them to still feel safe, but have activities that they can still explore here in Temple,” says Elder.