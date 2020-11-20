Operation Blue Santa returns to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is providing holiday cheer to the community.

With the holidays coming around, the department is refusing to let COVID-19 stop its Operation Blue Santa program.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able continue this program to reach families who maybe are in need this holiday season,” says Cody Weems, City of Temple Public Relations Coordinator.

Officers look forward to this program to bring gifts and books to deserving families every year, but they can’t do it without your help.

“Last year, we were able to reach 388 children through the program. We accept donations from the public. Lots of businesses get involved and donate, and it is something – really, a community effort. It’s organized by the PD, but wouldn’t be possible without a lot of our business partners and members of the community who make this possible,” Weems says.

In 2020, making it possible means taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of others during this toy drive.

“It’s a hands-off process. Because people come in and drop off their toys in the lobby, and then we have a couple of wrap days, where Police Department employees come in and they’ll wrap the gifts and sort them all, and we maintain social distancing in that personal protective equipment,” Weems says.

Temple PD is always looking for donations, and they can be dropped off at these locations: