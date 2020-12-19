Operation Homefront distributes Food to Family’s for the holiday’s

Killeen, Tx- Some military families are getting some much needed help this holiday season.

Operation Homefront held its annual Holiday Meals for Military drive this afternoon. The national nonprofit distributed around 200 traditional holiday meals and more for pre-registered military families at the Texas A&M University Central Texas parking lot.

While this drive is an annual event for Operation Homefront , it is the first time that they have partnered with multiple organizations, including the Killeen 1st Service Platoon, volunteers from Copperas Cove, and others to organize this event.