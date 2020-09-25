Operation Pegasus Strength seeks to build cohesive teams

FORT HOOD, Texas – This week began a new legacy for the 1st Cavalry Division as Operation Pegasus Strength kicked off with troopers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment.

This was announced by “Black Knights” Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cav. Division during the 99th birthday celebration on Cooper Field.

Operation Pegasus Strength is an operation aimed at eradicating corrosives from the Army while simultaneously building cohesive teams.

Each week, a different battalion will participate in the round-robin style Operation Pegasus Strength, while also ensuring continued leader engagement throughout the year.

During Operation Pegasus Strength, the days start with physical readiness training competitions followed by a brief given by 1st Cav. Division leadership, and then moves into small group training activities.

Throughout Operation Pegasus Strength, troopers are assigned to ten-person squads and engage in Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention training, Inclusivity training, Value of Life training and a psychological exercise with certified behavioral health specialists.

The SHARP 360 Training Center is one stop required during Operation Pegasus Strength. It is an interactive training facility which is used for engagement training and is hands-on, scenario based. It provides different potential situations in which troopers may find themselves such a bar, the field, a barracks room or the gym, and provides vignettes for troopers to work through together.

Inclusivity training encompasses scenario-based, equal opportunity vignettes in which troopers are provided mentorship concerning inclusivity amongst their teams, and given tools and resources that can be used to further their understanding of the Equal Opportunity program in which the 1st Cav. Division and the Army fosters.

During the Psychological exercise portion, troopers sit down with their squad and a behavioral health specialist and have group discussions regarding stressors and how to identify and react to them. Knowing and understanding stressors helps build mentally strong and resilient troopers.

The Unit Ministry Teams host the Value of Life small group training portion of Operation Pegasus Strength, which focuses on the spiritual well-being of the troopers and the purpose of this portion concerns resiliency in order to grow and strengthen the bonds between troopers and their families.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Allen, senior enlisted leader for 1-5 CAV, has created his own internal initiative, titled “Own the Knights”, in which troopers from the battalion will break into small groups monthly and continue the conversations and discussions had during Operation Pegasus Strength, in order to continue the momentum in building inclusive and cohesive teams.

Operation Pegasus Strength allows leaders to take a break from the rigorous training cycles and sets aside deliberate time to engage with and get to know the troopers in their formations. The end of the week culminates with a team event such as a barbeque or sports day type of competition.

Operation Pegasus Strength Two is already on the training calendar for next year.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center