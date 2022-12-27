Jarrell, Tx (FOX44) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed just over $250,000 penalties be levied against a construction company for whom two men were working when they were killed in a trench collapse at a construction site at Jarrell in June of this year.

The citation alleged that WBW Construction Company, LLC did not initiate and maintain a safety program that provided for frequent and regular inspections of jobsites, materials and equipment, failed to have a trench protective system in place and did not provide an exit point with a stairway, ladder, ramp or other safe way out within 25 feet of where the men were working inside the trench.

It also noted that employees were working in excavations in which there was accumulated water in a trench that was about 23 feet deep and that first aid training had not been provided for the workers on the project.

The two men who died in the trench are 20-year-old Jimmy Lee Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez, both of Florence, Texas.

The incident happened June 28 at a construction site near the frontage road close to 13700 northbound Interstate 35, at Exit #275.

The bodies of Ramirez and Alvarado were recovered the day following the accident. They had been digging the trench for a sewer line when they became trapped by the collapse.

Fox 44 has reached out to WBW Construction for a statement regarding the penalty and will provide an update upon hearing from them.