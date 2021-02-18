‘Our water supply is critically low,’ says Waco Mayor Dillon Meek

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek is sounding the alarm that a boil water order is imminent if something does change about water consumption.
Meek says the water supply is critically low and that leaks and high usage are taking a toll on the system. Right now, the city is pumping twice the normal daily usage and the system’s storage is sitting at a critically lose capacity.
If the system conditions worsen, some areas may not have water at all, depending on water system pressures and elevation, according to the mayor.
Meek says if system conditions worsen further, the fire department could not have adequate water pressure for firefighting.
City staff has developed and continues to develop alternative methods of fire protection, but water is the critical resource to protect property in the event of a fire.
Here is what Waco is asking industrial and commercial users to do:
- If you haven’t been to a building or facility you own or are responsible for in the last several days, we need you to safely get to your buildings to inspect them for leaks as soon as possible. Fire lines are particular problems right now. If you can’t get to your building or facility but have video surveillance, check it.
- If there is a leak, turn off your water supply. If you can’t turn it off, call 254-299-2489 and we will send someone to turn it off.
- Car washes and laundromats are encouraged to stay closed through the weekend.
- All businesses should cut your water consumption as much as possible, at least 50%.
- Restaurants should use paper plates and other disposable items rather than wash dishes.
Residential customers are asked to:
- If you have power to heat your home, open cabinet doors under sinks so heat can circulate to pipes.
- Don’t run washing machines or dish washers for the next 48 hours.
- Everyone should stop dripping faucets when the temperature is above 32 degrees.
- Check your plumbing for leaks.
- If you have a leak, turn off the water valve to your home.
- If you can’t find the valve, call 254-299-2489 and ask for help turning off water.
- Report noticeably, markedly lower water pressure to 254-299-2489.
- Our staff, as well as contractors we have procured, are working to repair leaks all over the city and, in order to do this, are having to cut water off in isolated areas in order to save system capacity and pressure. To date, there are approximately 300 customers without water.These are limited to areas where we’ve had main leaks and have had to valve off that small area.
- Repairs will be scheduled for as soon as possible; our repairs are being prioritized in a way to maintain our water system; we apologize for any delay and are working around the clock to restore water everywhere.