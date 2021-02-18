‘Our water supply is critically low,’ says Waco Mayor Dillon Meek

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek is sounding the alarm that a boil water order is imminent if something does change about water consumption.

Meek says the water supply is critically low and that leaks and high usage are taking a toll on the system. Right now, the city is pumping twice the normal daily usage and the system’s storage is sitting at a critically lose capacity.

If the system conditions worsen, some areas may not have water at all, depending on water system pressures and elevation, according to the mayor.

Meek says if system conditions worsen further, the fire department could not have adequate water pressure for firefighting.

City staff has developed and continues to develop alternative methods of fire protection, but water is the critical resource to protect property in the event of a fire.

Here is what Waco is asking industrial and commercial users to do:

If you haven’t been to a building or facility you own or are responsible for in the last several days, we need you to safely get to your buildings to inspect them for leaks as soon as possible. Fire lines are particular problems right now. If you can’t get to your building or facility but have video surveillance, check it.

If there is a leak, turn off your water supply. If you can’t turn it off, call 254-299-2489 and we will send someone to turn it off.

Car washes and laundromats are encouraged to stay closed through the weekend.

All businesses should cut your water consumption as much as possible, at least 50%.

Restaurants should use paper plates and other disposable items rather than wash dishes.

Residential customers are asked to: