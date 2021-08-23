Over 1,000 tested at Killeen weekend drive-thru site

The City of Killeen reports conducting over 1000 COVID-19 tests and administering 234 vaccines during the first weekend of a drive-thru site.

They report 178 out of 1,059 tests showed positive.

Killeen Emergency Services partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department to open a dual testing and vaccine drive-thru last week and will again this week.

It’s being held at the Killeen Special Events Center (3301 S. WS Young Drive) this Thursday – Saturday from 9a.m. – 7p.m. through August 28.

No appointments are needed, although a phone number and/or an email is required.

Participants can choose to take the COVID-19 test or a receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On August 13, Bell County re-issued its disaster declaration, after terminating the original one that ended on June 1. On August 19, the City of Killeen reinstated the Local State of Disaster Declaration that was originally issued in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended once the Bell County declaration ended.

The Bell County Public Health District has raised its COVID-19 threat level to the highest tier– Level 1– which is severe, uncontrolled community transmission.

Killeen residents may text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.