Over $12,000 in drugs recovered during a traffic stop in Salado

SALADO, Texas- Over $12,000 in drugs were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Salado.

On July 29, 2020 45pm the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on North Bound IH 35 just before 10 p.m.

The driver identified as Francisco Hedfelt from Edinburg, Texas was found to have a Felony warrant for his arrest out of Hays County for Burglary of a Habitation.

Temple PD K9 unit was requested, and an open-air search of the vehicle was conducted.

After a positive alert from the K9, a search of the vehicle was conducted and 12.2 oz of Cocaine (Street Value $12,200) was located along with 1.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Francisco Hedfelt and a female passenger were transported to the Bell County Jail without incident.

Charges are pending in regards to the Cocaine which was located during the traffic stop.