Over 50 pounds of marijuana seized in Lorena traffic stop

Lorena police seized over fifty pounds of marijuana and took two Dallas area men into custody following a traffic stop Monday.

Police had stopped their car for a traffic violation about 2:00 a.m. Monday and became suspicious when they smelled marijuana as they approached the car.

After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle officers searched it and found various forms of the weed throughout the car.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Yamil Zambrano of Dallas and 19-year-old Oscar Juarez who listed an address in Balch Springs were arrested on charges of delivery of marijuana over fifty pounds.

They were transported to the McLennan County Jail where they remained Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bond each.