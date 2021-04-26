Over 50 shots fired in Cameron shooting Sunday night

Over 50 shell casings of multiple calibers were recovered with two people wounded in a wild shootout between two groups of people in Cameron Sunday night.

Cameron police say it happened about 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 10th street with police reporting that shots were being fired indiscriminately by two separate groups.

Two bystanders were struck and transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Multiple types of firearms were involved with 57 shell casings for 9 millimeter, .40 caliber and .223 caliber rounds recovered.

The wounded victims were identified as 23 year old Carolton Braziel of Cameron and 22 year old Tionie Thompson of Hearne.

They were treated at the scene by Cameron police officers until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Thmpson suffered a gunshot wound to her left knee and Braziel suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

Several vehicles in the area were also struck.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning with the investigation continuing.