Over $8000 in merchandise taken from Temple store

The Temple Police Department is hoping members of the public can help identify two women suspected in taking over $8,000 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty Supply store in two separate visits.

Police were called to the store at 2112 Southwest H.K. Dodgen Loop December 6th where the caller said she wanted to filed two theft reports for losses incurred on two separate days.

She said that on November 23 around 5:41 p.m. two women went into the store and were believed to have taken $2771 in products and that she believed the same group returned December 4 at 4:38 p.m. that time taking $5,503 in products.

Police are asking that anyone having information about the thefts or the identity of the women involved call Temple Police at 254-298-5500.