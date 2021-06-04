Overcoming Obstacles Ninja Warrior course coming to Extraco Events Center

WACO, Texas – The Overcoming Obstacles Ninja Warrior course, presented by No Limitations, is coming to the Extraco Events Center.

No Limitations was established in July 2014 for the betterment of the lives of Central Texans who live with developmental and/or physical challenges and their families. The organization seeks to give individuals the opportunity to participate in social activities – including team sports – while giving their families the pleasure of sharing in their joy, accomplishments, and growth.

Schedule:

10:30 – Registration Opens

No Limitations/Challenger League/Adaptive Athletes & Families only

10:30-12:00 – Open Play

No Limitations/Challenger League/Adaptive Athletes & Families only

11:30 – Registration Opens For General Public

12:00-12:30 – Intros, National Anthem, No Limitations Awards, Ninjas run course

12:30-2:30 – Open Play to General Public

Unlimited play-come & go as you wish

2:30-3:00 – VIP Team Building with Ninjas

For tickets and more information, you can go here. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Source: No Limitations Waco