Overnight CEFCO robbery

WACO, Texas- Waco Police are searching for two men after they robbed a CEFCO.

Officers responded to the CEFCO located at 6201 Imperial and West Loop 340 at approximately 1:45 a.m after an attendant called in saying the store had just been robbed.

The two suspects entered the store and displayed a handgun. They demanded money from the cash register and also stole several items from behind the counter.

One suspect is described as a black man about 5’10 with a thin build, and the other 5’4 with a stocky build.

Both were wearing ski-masks and black hoodies.

The suspects fled the store on foot.

An unidsclosed amount of cash was taken from the store.

No one was injured.