Overnight CEFCO robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas- Waco Police are searching for two men after they robbed a CEFCO.

Officers responded to the CEFCO located at 6201 Imperial and West Loop 340 at approximately 1:45 a.m after an attendant called in saying the store had just been robbed.

The two suspects entered the store and displayed a handgun. They demanded money from the cash register and also stole several items from behind the counter.

One suspect is described as a black man about 5’10 with a thin build, and the other 5’4 with a stocky build.

Both were wearing ski-masks and black hoodies.

The suspects fled the store on foot.

An unidsclosed amount of cash was taken from the store.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events