Temple police say 43-year-old Quinton Raeford died overnight when the vehicle he was in crashed into another.

The collision happened in the 5600 block of Southwest HK Dodgen Loop around 4:15 Saturday morning.

Investigators say the car was going the wrong direction and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Two other people were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash briefly shut down the road, but it is now open.