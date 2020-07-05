Overnight fire causes damage to the roof of a temple business

TEMPLE, Texas- A fire that caused roof damage to a Temple business is under investigation.

Temple firefighters responded to the reported Commercial structure fire at ER Carpenter, 2502 N General Bruce Dr. in Temple, Texas at 1:29 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof area of the large single-story commercial building.

The fire was located and was extinguished by fire crews.

Fire damage was confined to the roof area of the building.

No damage was sustained inside the facility.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.