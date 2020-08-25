Overnight fire kills four people in Bellmead

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fire that killed four people.

Deputies say the fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Old Mexia Road.

By the time it was over, a single-wide mobile home had burned to the ground.

They found the bodies of four people inside. Justice of the Peace James Lee pronounced them dead and ordered an autopsy.

According to a family spokesperson, the victims of the fire are:

Angelina Villa, 38

Sotero Tello, 46

Noemi Tello-Villa, 16

Yoagsana Tello, 19











The State Fire Marshall has been called to help investigate the cause of the fire.

We will continue to update this report as we receive more information.