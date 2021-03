Temple Firefighters are investigating how a fire started early Monday morning on South 17th.

When they arrived to the 1300th block of the street, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a travel trailer which was parked close to a house.

Temple Fire & Rescue

They put out the flames quickly, but it had already spread to the attic of the nearby home. Firefighters extinguished those flames quickly, limiting the amount of damage to the home.

Temple Fire & Rescue

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.