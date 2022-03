Waco Firefighters made an early morning stop on North 24th street Tuesday.

They found a house on fire in the 3300 block of the street around 4:20 a.m., with smoke and flames coming through the roof.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cause of the fire was unknown.

When FOX 44’s BrenShavia Jordan stopped by the house, she found smoke and fire damage throughout the building.

We will update this report as more information becomes available.