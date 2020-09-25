Overnight shooting in Killeen kills teenager

Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive.

Officers say 18-year-old Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres died after someone shot him around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Detectives say the teenager was in a room with a group of people when his family hears a loud noise. They ran into the room and found Rocha-Torres with a gunshot wound. The people who had been with him had jumped out of a window.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

