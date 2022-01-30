TEMPLE, TX– The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the emergency room.

Officers heard approximately three to four gunshots while on an unrelated traffic stop nearby, shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival to the 1000 block of W. Ave. F, officers found a vehicle that had been shot, causing a shattered window.

Officers did not locate a victim or suspect at that time.

Two hours later, a man admitted himself to the emergency room to seek care for a gunshot wound on his foot.

Later during the investigation, officers found a shell casing at the incident location.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.