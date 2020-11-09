Overnight shooting kills one, sends second to hospital

BRYAN, Texas – One person is dead and another is hospitalized in a Bryan shooting.

The Bryan Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Wilderland Circle shortly after midnight on November 8th for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim was pronounced dead on scene. This victim has been identified as 31-year-old Larry Jerrell Workman, of Bryan.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are following leads. This is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Source: Bryan Police Department