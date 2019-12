A Hico man is in the Erath County Jail, accused of murder after an overnight shooting.

Deputies say at 12:26 a.m. they went to investigate a shooting at a home on CR 264.

They found Clifford Rurak dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested James Jackson Slade after talking to him and witnesses at the scene of the crime.

Slade is being held on a $250,000 bond.