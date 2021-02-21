Overnight shooting leaves one man dead in Killeen

Killeen Police are investigating the second homicide of 2021.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, officers found 25-year-old Anthony Newton at the Crew Hooka Lounge on Watercrest Road, suffering from a gunshot wound.

They performed CPR on Newton, but he succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced him dead at 4:03 a.m. and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

So far, officers have not made any arrests connected to the shooting.

If you know anything about Newton’s death, please call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477). You can also go online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.