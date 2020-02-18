Overnight stand-off in Killeen causes evacuation

KILLEEN. Texas- Killeen Police Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating the scene of an overnight stand-off.
A verbal domestic call came in at approximately 11:30pm on February 17th in the 4200 block of Corrine Dr.
When officers arrived, they attempted to talk to a man who then displayed a weapon towards officers and residents inside the home.
The 3 residents and officers were able to come out of the home while the subject stayed inside.
After 2 hours police were able to detain the suspect.
Nearby residents were evacuated for safety reasons and were eventually let back into their homes.
Charges are pending for the suspect.