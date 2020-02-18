Overnight stand-off in Killeen causes evacuation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN. Texas- Killeen Police Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating the scene of an overnight stand-off.

A verbal domestic call came in at approximately 11:30pm on February 17th in the 4200 block of Corrine Dr.

When officers arrived, they attempted to talk to a man who then displayed a weapon towards officers and residents inside the home.

The 3 residents and officers were able to come out of the home while the subject stayed inside.

After 2 hours police were able to detain the suspect.

Nearby residents were evacuated for safety reasons and were eventually let back into their homes.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44