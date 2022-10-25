CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas.

ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages.

Around 1,100 customers in Waco and its immediate suburbs were without power on Tuesday morning. In the Temple-Belton area, outages totaled abut 3,200. In the Killeen-Harker Heights area, outages totaled around 2,600 customers.

Temple Police said overnight that numerous traffic signals were not working, with travelers urged to use caution when approaching intersections with non-functioning lights.