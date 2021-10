WOODWAY, Texas – If you use Highway 84 for your daily commute, you might need to know about an upcoming construction project.

Work crews will be conducting maintenance on the Santa Fe Overpass at Highway 84 beginning Wednesday morning. This project is expected to last four to six hours.

Travelers are urged to use caution in this area, and to slow down for workers. Highway traffic will be diverted to the service roads for short periods of time during this work.