Overpass removal to close University Parks Drive and footpaths

TXDOT has announced plans to remove the northbound I-35 overpass at University Parks Drive as they complete the removal at MLK Boulevard.

Crews will close University Parks Drive and the pedestrian paths under I-35 as early as Thursday, March 25 at 9 a.m.

Eastbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at 5th Street.

Westbound drivers will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can turn around at MLK Boulevard.

Pedestrians should use the existing pathways at 4th and 5th Streets to cross I-35.

Overpass removal is expected to take up to three days, the roadway and pedestrian paths will reopen once work is complete.

Crews will then move on to remove the overpass at 4th/5th Streets as they continue work to reconstruct I-35 through Waco.