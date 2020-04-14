Closings
Overturned dump truck closes highway for hours

WACO, Texas- State Highway 6 near 3310 was blocked for over 3 hours Tuesday morning.

On April 14, 2020, at approximately 7:50 a.m., a crash occurred on SH 6 near CR 3310, northwest of Valley Mills.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the scene.

The driver of a Mitsubishi Galant traveling southbound drove onto the wrong side of the road while negotiating a curve and crashed into the left side of an International dump truck traveling northbound.

After the crash, the dump truck overturned.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was issued a citation for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

