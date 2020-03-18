Pair arrested in $64,000 jewel theft

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they have made two arrests in a burglary and jewel theft that took place in Bosqueville.

A Bosqueville resident reported that March 11 her home was entered and $64,000 worth of jewelry and about a thousand dollars in cash were taken.

Court papers indicated the woman thought she knew who might be involved and deputies worked to confirm those suspicions by locating some of the stolen jewelry at a local business.

That jewelry was recovered and a man, later identified as Levi McKay was named in an arrest affidavit as the man who sold it.

McKay was identified as one of the boyfriends of a woman also present.

She was identified as Tabitha Marie Saulters from video and from McLennan County Sheriff’s Office records.

The affidavit also said a witness living near the victims residence was able to see a man and a woman wearing all dark clothing entering the home.

The affidavit stated that video recovered at the jewelry store showed the pair wearing similar dark clothing within a couple hours of the burglary.

Saulters remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $80,000 bond.

McKay was being held on the burglary charge, plus three unrelated drug charges and without bond on a parole violation.