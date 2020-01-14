Pair arrested in Elm Mott area burglaries

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies report making two arrest in burglaries involving buildings in the Elm Mott area.

An arrest affidavit said the break in the cases came with the report of a burglary and attempted burglary of a building at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.

The affidavit states that the manager of Geneva Hall was able to retrieve video footage of two men breaking security cameras on the outside of the building.

Before being damaged, the cameras also caught video of a dark or black colored vehicle.

Investigators tracked down the vehicle and identified Joshua Dale Turner as the driver.

The affidavit said Turner told deputies that Leslie Bush would take the vehicle and ” does stuff at night which he does not know about.”

When deputies spoke with Leslie Dlanor Bush, he gave consent to search his property with deputies able to recover items taken from the Geneva Hall burglary and at least one other.

The affidavit stated that during the conversation Bush confessed to the Geneva Hall burglary and mention Joshua Dale Turner.

Later Bush confessed to the Geneva Hall burglary, one at the fire works stand in Elm Mott and damaging cameras at another location identified as “Eddy Ray’s”.

Both were booked into the McLennan County Jail.