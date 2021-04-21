Pair charged in Cameron Park trail robbery and shooting

Two people have been charged in a March robbery that took place on a trail in Waco’s Cameron Park during which the victim was shot.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said the robbery occurred March 20 about 10:00 p.m. as the pair is accused of approaching the man on the trail, thinking he was carrying a large amount of cash.

During the robbery a shot was fired resulting in injuries to the victim, who as it turned out, was only carrying $10.00 in cash.

As the investigation led to the identities of the suspects, it turned out that in the meantime one of them had already been arrested on theft charges.

James Anthony Patterson was served with the new warrants Tuesday while already in the McLennan County Jail.

The additional charges were for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury along with the two previous theft charges and a hold from another agency.

His total bond was set at $55,000

The other suspect, 31-year-old Jordan Elizabeth Ondruch, was arrested separately and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday.

Her bond had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.