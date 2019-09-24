Pair charged with raiding mailboxes

Waco police report two people have been arrested after a number of mailboxes were broken into at a south Waco apartment complex.

The investigation began after a report was received that the boxes in a common mail room had been entered at the complex at 1912 South 5th Street.

The arrest affidavits named Amber Kay Grady and Xavier Grusendorf as the suspects in the case.

The affidavits did not specify the number of pieces of mail removed or if money or credit cards were involved.

Arrest warrants were filed for on September 18 and the two were charged the same day.

According to jail records, Grusendorf was also being held on charges of evading arrest.

Both remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday.