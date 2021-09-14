Pair charged with smuggling persons given probation, small fines

Two people arrested on charges of smuggling illegal immigrants back in October of 2018 have been sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and assessed $1000 fines each.

Jesus Rodriguez and Abigail Contreras will have no record of their offenses if they complete the periods of their probation successfully.

Contreras was assed five years deferred adjudication probation while Rodriguez was assessed four years.

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies made the arrests in 2018.

Sheriff`s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Avenger around the 700 block of northbound Interstate 35 in Bellmead. This came after deputies saw an expired license plate with defective lights.

The driver was identified as Contreras and the passenger was identified as Rodriguez. They were also arrested at the time for Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information after Contreras admitted to transporting two known illegal immigrants who illegally entered the country.

Both Contreras and Rodriguez were in possession of fake ID`s.