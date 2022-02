Two people suspected of connections to a murder in Clark County, Nevada have been arrested in Killeen.

Twenty-one-year-old Isaiah Nyjeree Levi and 22-year-old Daijenai Ryenelle Levi remained in the Bell Count Jail without bond Friday afternoon.

Daijenai Ryenelle Levi

Initial reports indicate the both face charges of conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary for an incident that occurred November 9, 2021 in the Las Vegas area.