Pair of Baylor Bears earn major honors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lawson Sadler (left) and Gabbi Mucerino (right). (Courtesy: BaylorProud)

WACO, Texas – While most Baylor students were wrapping up finals and planning their Christmas break last month, two Bears were earning major national awards for their academic accomplishments.

Lawson Sadler is a senior university scholar from San Antonio, is one of 46 American college students to earn a prestigious 2020 Marshall Scholarship, allowing her to study in the UK.

Senior political science major Gabbi Mucerino was awarded a 2020 Charles B. Rangel Graduate Fellowship, which supports top students pursuing a career in foreign service.

We at FOX44 would like to say congratulations to these two Baylor Bears! For more information, you can view the full story here.

Source: BaylorProud

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events