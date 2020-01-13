Pair of Baylor Bears earn major honors

WACO, Texas – While most Baylor students were wrapping up finals and planning their Christmas break last month, two Bears were earning major national awards for their academic accomplishments.

Lawson Sadler is a senior university scholar from San Antonio, is one of 46 American college students to earn a prestigious 2020 Marshall Scholarship, allowing her to study in the UK.

Senior political science major Gabbi Mucerino was awarded a 2020 Charles B. Rangel Graduate Fellowship, which supports top students pursuing a career in foreign service.

We at FOX44 would like to say congratulations to these two Baylor Bears! For more information, you can view the full story here.

Source: BaylorProud