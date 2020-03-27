Palmeras Tex-Mex Con Sabor serving up ‘Fuel for Heroes’

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Restaurants are being particularly hit hard during these difficult times, and finding ways to keep business flowing is a challenge.

Palmeras Tex-Mex Con Sabor in Harker Heights has come up with a plan to keep employees busy and help others in our medical community.

They have created new family meal packages – and when someone buys one, Palmeras will donate an individual meal to a healthcare worker at Seton Medical Center.

“In times like these, we have the option to become distant, or come together and heal together. The community has done so much for us. This is the least we can do to give back. We want to make a huge impact and provide Fuel for Heroes, for as many health care providers as possible, but we need your help to pull it off,” says Sonya Southee, of Palmeras Tex-Mex Con Sabor.

The Fuel for Heroes relief initiative is available via carry out or free delivery through Uber Eats, Waitr or Postmates.