Palmeras Tex-Mex makes special delivery to Seton Medical Center

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – There was a special delivery thanks to the people of Palmeras Tex-Mex and their customers.

They gave the medical staff at Seton Medical Center meals as part of their Fuel for Heroes program.

Over the last few months, the Harker Heights restaurant has promised to donate individual meals to healthcare workers for every family meal package that is sold.

“Fuel for Heroes came about from Palmeras owners. They wanted to give back to the staff, the hospital, and they wanted to show their support to all the healthcare workers at the hospital, front line staff. For every taco or enchilada plate purchased, one is donated to a worker, and it has lifted our spirits and kept us going when times are tough in the hospital,” says Nurse Devin Brummett.

The Fuel for Heroes relief initiative is available via carry out or free delivery through Uber Eats, Waitr or Postmates.