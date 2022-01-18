KILLEEN, Texas – An employee of the Palo Alto Middle School in Killeen has been arrested.

Principal Kernisha Hill sent parents a statement Tuesday morning, saying the Killeen Police Department notified the Killeen Independent School District of the arrest.

Killeen Police say officers arrested 36-year-old Anderson Beasley on Sunday, January 16th, after getting a call about a disturbance in the 6600 block of Alabaster.

Officers say Beasley got into an argument with another person, and that he had a gun and shot into a vehicle with it. Beasley is charged with Aggravated Assault Threaten Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon.

Beasley is listed as a teacher at Palo Alto and the district says he is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This individual will not be allowed on campus or district property while on administrative leave, according to the district.

The case remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department, and the district did not comment further.

Source: Killeen Independent School District