Pandemic Alters Thanksgiving Traditions

WACO, Texas. Thanksgiving this year was a lot smaller in some households as health officials advised Central Texans to stay home and avoid large gatherings.

The holiday celebrated annually, brings on traditions such as taking part in Turkey Trot races and hosting big dinners. However, many chose to forgo those practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We usually have a big feast but thankfully, my daughter in law does a lot of the cooking,” said Whitney resident Lisa Glenn.

Every year Glenn hosts family from New Mexico, but with the state’s 2-week quarantine rules, those relatives decided to postpone their travel.

“It’s sad because, you know its tradition, you do like to have traditions on the same day every year,” Glenn added.

Although some people opted to stay home, American Automobile Association(AAA) estimated that nearly 4 million Texans decided to travel for the holiday. Health experts predict this will likely cause a spike in coronavirus cases in the upcoming weeks.