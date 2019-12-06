Paramedics surprise drowning survivor for birthday

MOODY, Texas – Five months after Damien Chrisner nearly drowned, the paramedics who saved his life visited him at school for his eighth birthday.

While on vacation with his family in Corpus Christi, Chrisner and two friends went into the water, only for the two friends to come back without him.

After being underwater for approximately ten minutes, Chrisner was rushed to the Corpus Christi Medical Center – where his life was miraculously saved.

“Very blessed that he’s here,” says Damien’s mother Tiffany Chrisner. “We had a lot of prayers when he was hurt and in the hospital, and with a lot of prayers and our faith, that’s what got us through.”

The medics who surprised Chrisner say his full recovery is not a normal one.

“We’re trained to help everybody, we’re trained to save everybody. That’s hardly ever the case, because we have to be at our best on their worst day,” says Orlando Torres, the lead medic at the scene. “He was having a pretty bad day, and luckily we were at our best – and it showed.”

Chrisner has high ambitions for his new-found lease on life. When he grows up, Chrisner wants to be a firefighter. He says it’s because he “likes to be strong.”

He also says this birthday has been his best one yet.