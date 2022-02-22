MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The Parent Advocacy Program is a new resource for families in McLennan County who have been contacted by Child Protective Services (CPS) and don’t know where to turn.

The Parent Advocacy Program will introduce this first-of-its-kind pilot to the local community on Wednesday, February 22. This is a collaboration between lawyers, social service workers, and parents who have successfully navigated CPS cases of their own.

The goal of the Parent Advocacy Program is to keep families together, and to stop children from entering into foster care in the first place.

The collaborative includes a legal team led by Amanda Maxwell Milam and Dan Stokes, Social Service Partner Faye Stewart, and a parent advocate who are available to help families understand how the CPS system works and connect them with services in their community such as housing and benefits. The Parent Advocacy Program is available to any parent with an open CPS investigation in McLennan County.

For more information about the Parent Advocacy Program, you can visit parentadvocacyprogram.com, email info@parentadvocacyprogram.com, or call (512) 699-7107.