Parent arrested after staff member at Killeen ISD assaulted

Killeen ISD has confirmed that a 41-year-old woman has been arrested following an investigation into a November 3 incident at Rancier Middle School.

KISD spokesperson Taina Maya said officers with the KISD Police Department responded to the school in regard to a disturbance.

When they got there the found that a KISD employee had been struck by someone believed to be the parent of a student.

The suspect was gone when the officers arrived.

In the course of their investigation they identified 41-year-old Heather Kinnamon as the suspect.

Investigators presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review, they accepted the case for prosecution and a warrant was obtained for Kinnamon on a chare of assault on a public servant.

She was arrested Monday and booked into the Bell County Jail.

Her bond was set at $100,000.