Parent charged with assault and making threats after disturbance at Connally High School

The parent of a Connally ISD student has been arrested and booked into the McLennan County jail following an investigation into a disturbance at Connally High School that occurred November 2.

Shaniquia L. Davis was booked into the jail Tuesday on warrants for felony assault on a public servant, assault causes bodily injury and terroristic threat.

She remained in the jail Wednesday with bond set at $8,000.

An arrest affidavit filed in support of the warrants stated that on November 2, Connally ISD police responded to a physical disturbance call involving multiple students, parents, and multiple school administrators.

During the disturbance, the affidavit states Davis entered the mid-part of the school commons area without permission and was roaming the second hallway. The document says Davis was looking to confront a student who had allegedly been involved in an altercation with her child during school hours and while on the high school campus.

The affidavit states Davis found the student in the second hallway, walking with an administrator.

The officer responding stated he observed Davis grab the student’s hair and begin to strike the right side of his face with her closed fist, with the affidavit stating the incident was captured on surveillance video.

During the disturbance, a coach was spotted on the floor bear hugging a student he said was an aggressor in the disturbance. The officer says a woman identified as Davis grabbed the coach with both hands, pulling up on his neck, causing him to release the student.

The affidavit states that during the disturbance, the woman was heard by the school principal threatening to blow the school up and to get her family from Dallas and Louisiana and shoot it up.

Other agencies were requested to assist Connally ISD officers and the high school was placed in lockdown, then later to shelter in place for the remainder of the day.