Parents react to school COVID- 19 protocols

WACO, Texas- In-person classes will be in full swing across Central Texas as students return from summer vacation.

Despite COVID-19 cases on the rise with the Delta Variant school districts are unable to mandate mask due to Governor Greg Abbott’s order- instead wearing a mask is optional.

Many school districts were in limbo the past few weeks deciding what to do as students return to campus.

Local school districts Waco, Temple and Midway will follow the same COVID-19 protocols from last year, but mask are not required.

FOX44 spoke with parents who shared their beliefs on children wearing mask as they return to in-person instruction.

“They’re kids and that feels uncomfortable wearing a mask. I wear it when I go places and it feels uncomfortable to wear it,” parent Ralph Navarro said. “I would say no, I think it would be better for them not to wear the mask.

Austin and Dallas are two Texas districts that decided to go against Governor Greg Abbott’s order making mask wearing mandatory.

In an effort to keep students healthy Central Texas school districts will incorporate; frequent vaccination clinics, social distancing and cleaning between classes.

The new guidelines released by TEA says schools no longer have to contact trace, and all positive cases should only be reported to the local Health District, but the majority of schools across the district will still inform families as well.

“I am going to make my kids wear a mask, and I hope every student wears a mask,” one parent said. “I think it’s better for the kids to stay in school, and wearing the mask makes me feel comfortable.”

With the school year quickly approaching, FOX44 spoke to one student to see what he had to say.

“I don’t like wearing a mask, because I can’t breathe and every time I go play my nose starts sweating,” one student said.

To learn more about the COVID-19 protocols for your childs campus visit the schools website.